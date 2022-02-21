Standard Protocol (STND) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $231,863.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.89 or 0.06922680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,796.32 or 1.00024194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051796 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

