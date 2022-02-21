Standard Protocol Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $231,863.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.89 or 0.06922680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,796.32 or 1.00024194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051796 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

