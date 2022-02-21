Sprout Social (SPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $52.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.