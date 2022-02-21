Sprout Social (SPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $52.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $131,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,986,153 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.