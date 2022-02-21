SparkPoint Fuel Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $350,789.83 and $105,804.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.14 or 0.06921023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,467.97 or 0.99847091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00048674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051116 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

