SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.0-176.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.18 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWI. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SWI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 811,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,863. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

