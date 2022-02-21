SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.0-176.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.18 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 811,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,863. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.