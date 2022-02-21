SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Square by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $97.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.83 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.19.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.