Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

