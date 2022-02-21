Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) versus IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Head to Head Survey

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IonQ and Simulations Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.57%. Simulations Plus has a consensus target price of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.07%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IonQ and Simulations Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A Simulations Plus $46.47 million 16.45 $9.78 million $0.49 77.35

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus 21.44% 6.25% 5.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats IonQ on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students. The company was founded by Walter S. Woltosz and Virginia E. Woltosz on July 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, CA.

