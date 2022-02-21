Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $837.63 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

SSTK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.23. 296,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.34. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $77.38 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 205,333 shares of company stock worth $20,894,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

