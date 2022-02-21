Showcase Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Showcase has a market cap of $76,951.38 and approximately $3,419.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.65 or 0.06925322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,062.60 or 1.00080191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00050428 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

