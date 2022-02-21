Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

SHBI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 655,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

