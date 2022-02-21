Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $850.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1,400.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $640.42 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,091.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,348.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $10,262,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $11,627,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.