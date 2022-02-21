Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $850.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1,400.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.

NYSE SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $640.42 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,091.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,348.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $10,262,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $11,627,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

