Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,700 by Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL) received a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($32.14) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.76) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.77) target price on Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($33.02) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.83) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,422.25 ($32.78).

SHEL traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,944.20 ($26.31). 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,136,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,080 ($28.15). The company has a market cap of £148.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.60), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,244,925.58).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

