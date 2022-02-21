Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

SM stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 5.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,672,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SM Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

