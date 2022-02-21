Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80-6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.73.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $69.31. 1,696,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $3,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.