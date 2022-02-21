Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $3,001,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,067,000 after buying an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

SEE traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.31. 1,696,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.17. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $70.37.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

