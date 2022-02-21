SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE SQ opened at $97.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.83 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
