SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $153.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average is $163.76. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $126.03 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

