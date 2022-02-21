Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at $727,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,607.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $3,099.02 and a 52-week high of $4,400.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

