Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €165.17 ($187.69).

Shares of SU opened at €144.84 ($164.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €160.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €154.19. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

