Scala One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,384.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $846,406.78 and $1,384.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.31 or 0.06987539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.93 or 1.00171360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051474 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.