Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.02. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,408,901.34. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,948.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

