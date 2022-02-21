Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

