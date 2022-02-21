Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.50.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAND. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.
Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.