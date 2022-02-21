Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.50.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAND. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

