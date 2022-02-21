salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $195.79 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $39,880,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

