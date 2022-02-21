Safex Token Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $308.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safex Token has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

SFT is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

