Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after buying an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after buying an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,759,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,683,000 after buying an additional 85,975 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG opened at $159.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

