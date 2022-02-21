Sadoff Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,194.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,332.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

