Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of AllianceBernstein worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after buying an additional 128,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AB stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AB. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

