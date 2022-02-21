Sadoff Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $84.47 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.