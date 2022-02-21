Ryerson (RYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RYI opened at $24.82 on Monday. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $952.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

