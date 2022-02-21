Ryerson (RYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RYI opened at $24.82 on Monday. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $952.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

