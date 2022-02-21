Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.57.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $91.26 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

