Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.77.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $112.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

