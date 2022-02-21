RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RNG opened at $146.88 on Monday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $143.79 and a fifty-two week high of $428.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.23.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.06.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in RingCentral by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

