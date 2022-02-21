RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:RNG opened at $146.88 on Monday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $143.79 and a fifty-two week high of $428.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.23.
RNG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.06.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in RingCentral by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RingCentral (RNG)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.