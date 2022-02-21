Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

