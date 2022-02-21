Reviewing First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

40.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.19% 9.90% 0.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.75 $5.36 million $1.50 13.77

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.