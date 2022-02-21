Reviewing DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) & Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. DENSO pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shimizu pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shimizu is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DENSO and Shimizu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shimizu 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DENSO and Shimizu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $46.57 billion 1.24 $1.18 billion $1.63 22.47 Shimizu $13.74 billion 0.37 $725.45 million $3.56 7.51

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Shimizu. Shimizu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENSO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DENSO has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimizu has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and Shimizu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO 5.07% 6.61% 3.98% Shimizu 4.94% 7.52% 3.22%

Summary

DENSO beats Shimizu on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors. The Consumer Products division offers CO2 refrigerant heat-pump water heaters, central air conditioners, and home energy management systems (HEMS). The Industrial Products division provides factory automation products such as industrial robots and programmable logic controllers. It also handles automatic identification products such as bar-code readers, quick response (QR) code readers, and integrated circuit (IC) card-related products. The New Business Fields division deals with energy management, agriculture technology, security, community network solution, healthcare, biotechnology, and electric powe

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties. The Others segment provides the engineering and other businesses operated by its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kisuke Shimizu in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

