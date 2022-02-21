Reviewing Coursera (COUR) & Its Peers

Coursera (NYSE: COUR) is one of 392 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Coursera to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -34.97% -33.83% -18.72% Coursera Competitors -121.65% -140.63% -5.57%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coursera and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 0 16 0 3.00 Coursera Competitors 2602 13017 24016 658 2.56

Coursera currently has a consensus target price of $41.53, indicating a potential upside of 108.71%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 52.24%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coursera and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $415.29 million -$145.21 million -14.53 Coursera Competitors $1.77 billion $338.50 million -32.07

Coursera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Coursera. Coursera is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coursera beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

