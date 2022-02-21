Reviewing Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) & EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amerigo Resources and EMX Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $126.43 million 1.68 $6.06 million $0.22 5.55 EMX Royalty $5.37 million 47.68 -$4.48 million ($0.17) -14.29

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerigo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amerigo Resources and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

EMX Royalty has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources 20.15% 31.06% 15.45% EMX Royalty -229.26% -20.07% -16.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats EMX Royalty on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

