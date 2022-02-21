Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

ATI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

NYSE ATI opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after buying an additional 1,089,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,773,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609,259 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

