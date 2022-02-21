Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Redfin Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Shares of RDFN opened at $22.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,084. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Redfin by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

