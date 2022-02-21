Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE VPG opened at $32.23 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

