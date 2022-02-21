RenovoRx Inc’s (NASDAQ:RNXT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

RenovoRx’s (NASDAQ:RNXT) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 22nd. RenovoRx had issued 1,850,000 shares in its IPO on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $16,650,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of RenovoRx’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RNXT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on RenovoRx in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
NASDAQ RNXT opened at $3.60 on Monday. RenovoRx has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17.
About RenovoRx
RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.
