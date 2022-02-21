Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 39.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $194.84 on Monday. Investors Title has a one year low of $151.77 and a one year high of $248.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

