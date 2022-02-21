Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $141.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.