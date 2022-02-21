Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 58,700 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $38.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

