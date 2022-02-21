Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.37. 7,007,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,068. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

