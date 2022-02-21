Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 22,689 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.53. 500,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27.

