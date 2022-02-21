Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 164 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,508,000 after acquiring an additional 92,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $346.87. 5,526,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.74.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

